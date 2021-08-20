Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,253 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 729.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $4,150,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 75,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $54.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

