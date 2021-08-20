Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 420.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,476 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 799,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $88,362,000 after acquiring an additional 155,620 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

HRC opened at $132.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.76. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $142.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

