Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.76 Million Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $196.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.15 and a 1 year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.93.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

