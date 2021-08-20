Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lennox International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Lennox International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LII. TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research downgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

Shares of LII stock opened at $330.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $332.84. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $259.62 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,787.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,193 shares of company stock valued at $6,717,414. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.