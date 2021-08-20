Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $970,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK opened at $111.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.33. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Several brokerages have commented on OSK. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

