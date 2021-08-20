Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.94 Million Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 90.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,296 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 154,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCH. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

PCH stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.30. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

