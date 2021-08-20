Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,803 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Xilinx by 150.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,750,000 after acquiring an additional 856,149 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 42.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,440,258 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $302,349,000 after buying an additional 731,857 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Xilinx by 178.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,063,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $131,796,000 after buying an additional 681,725 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 89.7% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,289,000 after buying an additional 672,829 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 5,063.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 602,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $74,629,000 after acquiring an additional 590,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Shares of XLNX opened at $142.51 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.17.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

