Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,444,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $58,936,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,739,000 after purchasing an additional 722,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,828,000 after acquiring an additional 432,380 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,104,000 after purchasing an additional 315,090 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EWBC stock opened at $70.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on EWBC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

