Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,390 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $101.63 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $104.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.