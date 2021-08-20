Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,332 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.3% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $68.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.28. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $69.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

