Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.59% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAQ. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $145,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $598,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $4,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAQ opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.71. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

