Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 13,140 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 22.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 166,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 30,005 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $687,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Presima Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.9% during the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $46.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.01.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.46%.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

