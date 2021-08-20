Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,722 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.13% of Urban Edge Properties worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 265,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

NYSE UE opened at $18.11 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.05.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

