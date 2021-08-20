Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,092 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Commvault Systems worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $97,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,442.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $365,041.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,272.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,907. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVLT. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Summit Insights lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $73.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -166.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.00. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

