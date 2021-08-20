Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,623 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Teradyne by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TER. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $114.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

