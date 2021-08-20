Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $140.44 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $163.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.