Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,383,000 after buying an additional 18,244 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 30.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $287.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.13. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $192.25 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.64.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

