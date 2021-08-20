Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,339,000 after acquiring an additional 50,881 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 76.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Republic Services by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RSG. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

RSG stock opened at $121.12 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $121.92. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

