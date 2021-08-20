Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 11,019 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,019 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,815,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 304.3% in the first quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE opened at $120.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $121.70.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

