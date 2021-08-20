Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 11,482 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,482 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 327,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $914,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 140.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 74.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,765,000 after buying an additional 7,426,060 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Zelman & Associates cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.46.

INVH opened at $40.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

