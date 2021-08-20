Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 272 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $3,730,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $415,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $493.50.

In other news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,409.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,029 shares of company stock worth $41,390,259. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $518.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

