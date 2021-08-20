Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,672 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

IP stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.