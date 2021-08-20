Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,940 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 25,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

RS opened at $149.74 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $99.98 and a one year high of $181.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

