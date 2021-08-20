Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 7,721 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,721 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $139.17 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $36.84 and a one year high of $147.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.87.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,447. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

