Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,054 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of UFP Industries worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFPI stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.12.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their target price on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

