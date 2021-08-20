Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,835 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Popular by 2,353.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Popular in the first quarter worth about $180,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Popular news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $164,583.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $605,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.51. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $83.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

