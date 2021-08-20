Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) traded down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.16 and last traded at $36.29. 2,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 1,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on Dye & Durham from C$47.50 to C$50.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Dye & Durham from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.22.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

