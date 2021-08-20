Dynamite Price Tops $0.50 on Exchanges (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001027 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamite has a total market cap of $196,528.41 and $181,896.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dynamite has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.00 or 0.00388870 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000094 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001905 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.03 or 0.00926397 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 784,856 coins and its circulating supply is 389,609 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.