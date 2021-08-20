Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.19.

A number of research firms have commented on DT. raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $62.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 238.55, a PEG ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.51. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $66.80.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,945,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $3,222,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,549 shares of company stock worth $18,119,486 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

