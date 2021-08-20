e-Money (NGM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.03 Million

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, e-Money has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $12.03 million and approximately $183,712.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get e-Money alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00056865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00137735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00148653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,145.20 or 1.00113614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $453.58 or 0.00923997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.11 or 0.00705058 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.