Eads & Heald Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,187.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,477.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,685 shares of company stock worth $12,203,387. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.