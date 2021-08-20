EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 780.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,199,000 after acquiring an additional 124,960 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,033,000 after acquiring an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $174.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.23. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $178.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 58.74%.

EGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.11.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

