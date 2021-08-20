eCash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $35.81 Million (XEC)

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, eCash has traded 33.3% higher against the dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $35.81 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00057753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00137961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00149653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,673.91 or 0.99797176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.09 or 0.00924874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.96 or 0.00713436 BTC.

About eCash

eCash’s total supply is 21,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,816,798,423,313 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

eCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

