EchoLink Price Down 17.4% This Week (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. EchoLink has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $22,213.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00058664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.21 or 0.00870044 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00109919 BTC.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

