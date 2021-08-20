EDC Blockchain Price Hits $0.0198 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $911,198.86 and $278,729.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,601.90 or 0.99918576 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00038910 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00074221 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001111 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009199 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000538 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

