Edgeless Price Reaches $0.0060 on Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $729,129.31 and approximately $1,806.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00057961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.10 or 0.00830981 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00048833 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002096 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

