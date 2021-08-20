Edgeware (EDG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.14 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Edgeware has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $60.69 million and $1.14 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00058508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00845687 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00048975 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,382,313,887 coins and its circulating supply is 5,762,983,681 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.