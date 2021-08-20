Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $58.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 500.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 92,108 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 415.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 40.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 70,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

