EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading 8.4% Higher

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s share price traded up 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.05 and last traded at $23.05. 8,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,115,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.75 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EHang during the second quarter worth approximately $493,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in EHang during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in EHang during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in EHang during the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in EHang by 37.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

About EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

