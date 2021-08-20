Einsteinium (EMC2) Trading Up 20.6% This Week

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $12.88 million and approximately $390,520.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.46 or 0.00372060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,929,376 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

