Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $170.50.

ESTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $152.44 on Friday. Elastic has a one year low of $94.03 and a one year high of $176.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.98.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $25,622.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $112,098.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,231.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,629,941 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 412.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

