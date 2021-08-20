Electra Protocol (XEP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $39,176.00

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Electra Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Electra Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.22 million and approximately $39,176.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electra Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00058678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.81 or 0.00847689 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00048867 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Electra Protocol Profile

XEP is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,865,222,665 coins. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

Buying and Selling Electra Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.