Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,046 ($13.67). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,037 ($13.55), with a volume of 421,950 shares changing hands.

ECM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Numis Securities raised shares of Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 935 ($12.22) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Electrocomponents has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,149.60 ($15.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,030.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Electrocomponents’s payout ratio is presently 0.57%.

In other news, insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total transaction of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).

Electrocomponents Company Profile (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

