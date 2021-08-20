Electroneum Trading Up 7.9% This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $303.10 million and $1.26 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,891,549,527 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

