Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Short Interest Update

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 957,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 33,969 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $125,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 40,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at $428,820.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,907 shares of company stock valued at $974,194. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 29,727 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

ELVT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. The company had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,441. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65. Elevate Credit has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $117.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.71.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.97 million. Research analysts expect that Elevate Credit will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.