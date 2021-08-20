Elitium Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $912,705.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. Elitium has a market capitalization of $110.33 million and approximately $912,705.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for $3.95 or 0.00008086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00058557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.31 or 0.00834873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00048859 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,457 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

