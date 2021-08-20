Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Short Interest Down 16.6% in July

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 5,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ERJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

NYSE ERJ traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.08. Embraer has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Embraer during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 89.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 39.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

