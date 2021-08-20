EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of EMCOR Group worth $8,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,272,000 after purchasing an additional 678,597 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,812,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,572,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 69,569 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EME shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

NYSE:EME opened at $119.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $129.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.52.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

