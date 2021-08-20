EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EMCORE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,577. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $253.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.30.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. EMCORE had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Equities analysts expect that EMCORE will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMKR shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EMCORE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,024.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the second quarter worth $550,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 393.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 18,921 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in EMCORE in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in EMCORE by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

