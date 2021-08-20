Emercoin (EMC) Price Reaches $0.0651 on Top Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Emercoin has a market cap of $3.12 million and $40,830.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,924,903 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.